DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The man caught on camera running at officers naked while wielding a medieval sword pleaded not guilty to multiple charges on Thursday, June 15.

According to court documents, David Showalter was charged with Felonious Assault on a Police Officer with a Deadly Weapon, Assault on a Police Officer and Felony Obstructing Official Business after he charged officers with a medieval sword in hand.

Video released by DPD shows the moments leading up to when officers shot Showalter in the lower body. Showalter was treated at a local hospital.

His bond was set at $100,000 and he is due to appear in court on June 26.