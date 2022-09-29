The video above is from a previous story and shows body-camera footage from the scene of the accident.

MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) – Browns star player Myles Garrett has been issued a traffic citation for failure to control Monday when he was involved in a one-vehicle rollover crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol issued the citation Thursday in Wadsworth Municipal Court.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, speed appears to be a contributing circumstance. Officials said Garrett was traveling at an unsafe speed for the type of roadway.

The accident happened Monday as Garrett was leaving the practice facility in Berea.

Garett was heading southbound in his 2021 Porsche on State Road when he went off the right side of the road, overturned, and landed in a ditch.

Both Garrett and a female passenger were taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Both were discharged from the hospital Monday night.

The Cleveland Browns gave an update confirming that the defensive end sustained a shoulder sprain, biceps strain, minor lacerations, and some bumps and bruises.