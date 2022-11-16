Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

FREMONT, Ohio (WJW) — A Fremont murder suspect search caused several Northeast Ohio schools to be put on lockdown Monday morning.

The Fremont Police Department was serving search warrants at a home inside the Ross Park Apartment Complex for 19-year-old Ronald Buckley.

Police requested that Ross High School, Vanguard and Fremont Middle School be temporarily put on lockdown while the warrants were served because of the close proximity of the home to the schools.

Buckley has warrants out for his arrest for first-degree murder, attempted murder and felonious assault related to an incident that happened in Laurel, Mississippi on October 24, according to a press release.

Buckley has not been taken into custody and may have left the area, according to police.

Police ask if you see or have seen Buckley in Fremont, contact Fremont police at 419-332-6464.