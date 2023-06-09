DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A homicide suspect has been charged after leading police on a chase through West Dayton and Trotwood on Wednesday.

Dayton police confirmed that William Hefner has been charged with murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence, improper handling of a firearm and failure to comply.

Police say Hefner shot and killed a man on Centre Street on Thursday, June 1. He then led officers on a chase through West Dayton and Trotwood on Wednesday, June 7.

Police caught Hefner on Salem Avenue and Denlinger Road.