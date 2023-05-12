DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A murder suspect was taken into custody after a traffic stop in Trotwood on Thursday.

On Thursday, May 11, the Trotwood Police Department initiated a traffic stop in an attempt to apprehend a male suspect wanted for multiple warrants, according to a release.

Occupants of the vehicle were cooperative and complied with all orders of the officers. The suspect was apprehended without incident and booked into the county jail for the multiple warrants including murder, the release states.

The suspect’s name has not been released.