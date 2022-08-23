LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) – Four people charged in connection to the death of a Lakewood man have pleaded not guilty.

But, one of the defendants argued with the judge when she appeared in court on Tuesday.

Tessa Raczynski, 26, repeatedly asked the judge why she was being held if she was innocent.

“What evidence? I didn’t shoot anyone. I didn’t kill anyone.” said Raczynski in court.

The defendant who is charged with murder for the death of 47-year-old Victor Huff continued to ask the judge “What evidence, what evidence?”

Tessa Ann Raczynski

Earlier this month, Raczynski, as well as three others were all arrested for their connection to the death of Huff at a house on W. 65th Street on August 2, 2022.

Harry Houston Jr.

Terrance Burnett

Lavell Taylor

The group faces several charges including murder, assault, abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence, and obstructing justice.

Missing: Victor Huff (Credit: Lakewood police)

The defendants in the case include 65-year-old Terrence Burnett, 63-year-old Harry Houston, and 28-year-old Lavell Taylor.

All four entered not guilty pleas and are being held on a $1 million bond. They’ve also been ordered to not have contact with the victim’s family.

Police say the 47-year-old electrician called off work on Aug. 2 and missed work the following day.

Huff’s body was found wrapped in a tarp two days later.

The medical examiner said he had been shot multiple times.