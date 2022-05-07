FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — One is dead and three are injured following an overnight shooting that happened in Fairfield.

According to Hamilton police, officers responded to the rental event space at the Fraternal Order of Police #38 Lodge at 180 Joe Nuxhall Way on reports of a shooting around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Preliminary investigation revealed that one man was killed and three were injured. They were transported to the hospital for their injuries.

Police reported that the event space in the lodge had been rented for a private party.

This incident remains under investigation.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will update this story when more information is available.