DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man who went on a multi-county bank robbery spree will spend the next two decades behind bars.

65-year-old William Rivers was sentenced in Greene County Common Pleas Court to 21 years in prison.

Authorities arrested Rivers on March 19, 2021, outside a bank in Miami Township in Montgomery County.

Prosecutors say during a three-day span, Rivers robbed banks in Fairborn and Beavercreek. He pleaded guilty in June of this year on aggravated robbery and attempted robbery charges.

Rivers had previously served time in prison on robbery charges. He committed these crimes just four months after he was released.