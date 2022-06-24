HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A man accused of killing his girlfriend and her son was attacked by the boy’s father during a court hearing in Cincinnati on Thursday.

According to our sources at Storyful, Desean Brown was in court for his relation to the death of 29-year-old Nyteisha Lattimore and her 3-year-old son, Nylo Lattimore, on Thursday, June 23 when he was attacked by the boy’s father.

Tonio Hughes “charged the defense table and punched Mr. Brown in the right side of the head” according to officials. The judge found Hughes to be in contempt of court and sentenced him to seven days in the Hamilton County Justice Center, said Storyful.

According to WLWT, Brown’s hearing was wrapping up when Hughes walked up and punched Brown. Two deputies took him down and hit the panic button for backup. While handcuffed, Hughes attempted to break free from police before he was removed from the courtroom.

Storyful reported that Brown’s lawyers were asking the judge to throw out his confession right before Hughes attacked him.

WLWT reported that Nyteisha Lattimore was stabbed inside her apartment on Dec. 5, 2020, and her body was found along the banks of the Ohio River on Dec. 12, 2020. Nylo Lattimore’s blood was found on a Paw Patrol blanket that was recovered with his mother’s body and his stroller was found in the Ohio River.

Despite search efforts, the boy’s body has not been found and investigators said he was killed by the same person who killed his mother.

Brown has been charged with two counts of aggravated murder with a health penalty specification, one count of gross abuse of a corpse and one count of tampering with evidence. His next court date is Aug. 29.