COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus woman will spend 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to the death of her two-year-old child.

Tina Dayton plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment charges on Thursday in connection to her child’s death in 2019, court documents show. Dayton will spend two sentences consecutively, 11 years for one count of involuntary manslaughter and seven years for one count of endangering a child.

Police arrested Dayton in April 2020 after the Franklin County Coroner’s Office ruled the two-year-old’s death a homicide.

On Oct. 7, 2019, Columbus Police Officers were called to the 4000 block of Refugee Road on a report of an injured two-year-old. The boy was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, where doctors discovered the child was suffering from internal bleeding.

Police said Dayton claimed the child’s injuries were caused by falling off the bed. Doctors said the injuries were not consistent with that explanation. The boy did not survive his injuries and was pronounced deceased by attending physicians the next day.

The child’s death was caused by blunt force trauma, police said.