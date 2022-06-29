Police are investigation homicides at Burleigh Avenue in Dayton. (WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A mother and her 6-year-old daughter have been identified after a double homicide in Dayton.

According to the Dayton Police Department, officers responded to 337 Burleigh Ave. around 11:45 a.m. on June 23 for a welfare check reportedly called in by the suspect’s father. Upon arrival, police found a 31-year-old woman and her 6-year-old daughter dead in the basement of the home.

The Montgomery County Coroner identified the mother as Aisha Nelson of Dayton and her daughter as Harper Monroe Guynn of Dayton.

Dayton police said that the suspect of the double homicide, 31-year-old Dante Rashad Hawes, was Nelson’s boyfriend.

Our Nexstar station in Alabama, WHNT-TV, reported that Hawes was found dead in Falkville by a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was found dead inside a vehicle on June 23 according to the Associated Press.

Dayton police reported they had responded to the home the night before for a domestic dispute. Investigators believe Hawes shot Guynn and Nelson sometime after the officers left.

Hawes’ 9-year-old daughter was in the home during the double homicide but was found safe, said Dayton police.

If you have any information, call the police at 937-333-2677. To remain anonymous, call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-7867.