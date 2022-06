DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Police Department is asking for help finding a man wanted for several crimes.

Police said they are looking for 39-year-old Quinton Jamal Johnson. He is wanted for two counts of aggravated burglary and violation of a protection order.

Johnson is described as 5-feet-11 and weighs 225 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Police said his address is 1122 Beaumont Avenue.

If you see Johnson, call Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP or click here to submit a tip online.