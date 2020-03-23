Moraine Rec Center robbed, suspects at large

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Moraine Police Department reported in a Facebook post that the Payne Recreation Center was broken into last night, March 22.
The suspects are two young adults, one identified as a white male. Authorities said that they stole several things and damaged expensive property.
Moraine PD ask that you contact Sgt. Andy Parish at 937-535-1152 or message them on Facebook if you recognize either of the individuals.
