DeWine announces stay-at-home order, daycare changes
Moraine Rec Center robbed, suspects at large

Moraine Police Department reported that two young people broke into Payne Recreation Center.

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Moraine Police Department reported in a Facebook post that the Payne Recreation Center was broken into last night, March 22.

The suspects are two young adults, one identified as a white male. Authorities said that they stole several things and damaged expensive property.

Moraine PD ask that you contact Sgt. Andy Parish at 937-535-1152 or message them on Facebook if you recognize either of the individuals.

