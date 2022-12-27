Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Moraine Police Department is seeking information after a 94-year-old man was found beaten, bound and robbed on Christmas Eve

According to the Moraine Police Department, around 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 25 officers responded to a home in the 3500 block of Clearview Road for a welfare check.

Upon arrival, officers found the home to be ransacked and the man beaten and bloody. Police reported that the man had been beaten sometime late Christmas Eve into Christmas Day.

Paramedics from the Moraine Fire Department transported him to a local hospital for emergency treatment.

Investigators have determined that at least two suspects were involved in the break-in and at least one vehicle was used, however, there is no further information at this time.

The Moraine Police Department asked that anyone with information come forward and the victim’s family is offering a $5,000 cash reward to anyone with information that leads to the suspects’ arrest.

