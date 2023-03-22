MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Moraine Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery that happened at a Cashland location on Monday.

According to the Moraine Police Department, officers reportedly responded to the Cashland at 5586 Springboro Pike in Moraine at 6:16 p.m. on Monday, March 20 on a report of an armed robbery.

Employees allegedly reported that a man entered the store after hours through an unlocked front door and inquired about a loan before pulling out a gun and demanding cash.

Police said the suspect allegedly forced employees to access a safe and managed to flee with over $19,000 in cash.

Moraine police have identified 42-year-old Ronald H. Thompson as the suspect.

Officers and detectives obtained surveillance video footage from the Cashland. The video shows Thompson with a gun leading the employees to the back room and then fleeing.

Police reported that Thompson should be considered armed and dangerous.

The Moraine Police Department is asking anyone with information on Thompson’s whereabouts to call (937) 535-1166. Tips can also be submitted to Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP.

Police are expected to speak on the incident at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22.