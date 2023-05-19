DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Production has come to a halt after a gunman killed one person and injured a second at the DMAX manufacturing facility in Moraine Thursday night.

According to DMAX plant director Paul Tanis, all production at the Moraine facility is canceled until further notice.

Tanis released the following statement.

“We are deeply saddened by last night’s tragedy at the DMAX manufacturing facility in Moraine, Ohio. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims’ families and all those impacted by this incident. We are working with local authorities on the investigation. In the meantime, DMAX has canceled production until further notice. Additional details on the incident will be released by local law enforcement officials.” Paul Tanis, DMAX Moraine

Tanis explained how the plant responded to the incident. According to workplace policy, firearms were not permitted on the property. Security is on-site 24/7 and responded quickly to the shooting. Security officers also assisted local emergency response teams.

This incident remains under investigation.