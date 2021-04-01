Moraine man sentenced to 19 years for manslaughter after 2018 stabbing led to woman’s death

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced the sentencing of a 32-year-old Moraine man, who was convicted of manslaughter in the December 2018 stabbing of two woman in Miami Township.

Duane Edward Taylor Jr., 32, was sentenced to a total of 19 years in prison for stabbing two women from the backseat of a vehicle on Dec. 28, 2018. Miami Township Police were sent to Crew Circle, where they discovered both women. They were able to identify Taylor, leading to his arrest.

Neal died in October 2019 due to complications from the injuries she received during the attack.

Taylor was found guilty of Involuntary Manslaughter, Felonious Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Retaliation in February 2021.

He was sentenced to 11 years on the involuntary manslaughter count, plus an additional and consecutive 8 years on the felonious assault count, which are the maximum possible sentences. The defendant was also sentenced to 36 months in prison on the retaliation count, which was ordered to be served concurrently for a total of 19 years in prison.