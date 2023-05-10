MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The man suspected of robbing a Cashland store in March is awaiting extradition from Florida.

According to Broward County Sheriff’s Office records, Ronald Thompson was arrested by Fort Lauderdale police on April 19.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office reported that on March 20, Thompson allegedly walked into the Cashland in Moraine and spoke with employees before pulling out a firearm and demanding cash.

Surveillance video from the Cashland showed Thompson with a gun leading employees to the back room and then fleeing.

The Moraine Police Department had reported that Thompson allegedly fled with more than $19,000 in cash.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office requested that Thompson’s bond be set at no less than $350,000 cash.

“Defendant has shown himself to be a flight risk in fleeing to Florida after the indicted conduct,” wrote Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Matt DeRosa, justifying the request.

Court records show that Thompson is facing two counts of Aggravated Robbery with a deadly weapon, each with a corresponding firearm specification, and one count of Having Weapons while under Disability with a prior offense of violence.