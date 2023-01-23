HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — A man is dead after a pedestrian strike in Harrison Township on Sunday, Jan. 22.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to 3516 W. Hillcrest Ave. around 1:45 p.m. on Sunday.

Preliminary investigation revealed the man was walking eastbound on the south side of the roadway when he was struck from behind by a GMC truck.

The sheriff’s office reported the truck is an early 2000s model that is either tan or champagne in color.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call the Regional Dispatch Center at 937-225-4357.

This incident remains under investigation.