WASHINGTON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding two suspects in a gas station robbery that occurred earlier this week.

On Tuesday, May 16 around 4:10 a.m., two people reportedly entered the BP gas station located on Miamisburg-Centerville Road with handguns and stole money and vape cartridges, according to the sheriff’s office.

(Photo/Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office)

“The safety and well-being of our community are of utmost importance, and our detectives are working around the clock to bring these individuals to justice,” said the sheriff’s office.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Detective Linda Shutts at 937-432-2765. Tips can also be provided anonymously to Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-7867 (STOP).