Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies break up crowd of over 100 people with help from other departments

HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to a disturbance in the 1800 block of Palisades Drive, where they found over 100 people obstructing an intersection Tuesday evening.
Authorities said the people gathered were doing burnouts and doughnuts in the intersection of Palisades Drive and Embassy Place around 7:00 p.m.
Deputies attempted to clear the people from the intersection but the crowd refused, causing the deputies to make a countywide request for assistance — receiving help from Dayton, Huber Heights, Metro Parks and Trotwood.
When backup arrived the crowd was ordered to disperse. One person who refused to disperse was taken into custody and charged with disorderly conduct.
WDTN.com will update this story if more information becomes available.
