Montgomery County Sheriff, Attorney General seize over 2 pounds of heroin, arrest suspect

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Sherriff Rob Streck and Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced the seizure of over two pounds of suspected heroin, the result of a short-term drug trafficking investigation.

The Miami Valley Bulk Smuggling Task Force arrested a man in connection to the transportation and delivery of several pounds of heroin as well.

The suspect was arrested after authorities gathered evidence indicating he was allegedly involved with drug trafficking out of Chicago. The organization he allegedly traffics for is responsible for supplying a large quantity of heroin to the Dayton-area.

WDTN.com will update this story when formal charges are made against the suspect. Until then the suspect will remain unnamed.

