EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — A driver that was scheduled to be a part of the Toughest Monster Truck Tour this weekend was arrested Thursday by the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force.

Investigators with the task force said that Brandon Budd was busted on charges of engaging in criminal prostitution, compelling prostitution, possessing criminal tools, and attempting to commit a crime.

Authorities said Budd, 35, responded to an online ad offering sex with a minor. When he arrived at the designated location, he was taken into custody.

Budd is being held on a $25,000 bond and he is scheduled to be in court on February 9. A condition of his bond is that he is ordered to not have any contact with juveniles after he is released from jail.

Budd, a native of Culpepper Virginia, has been driving competitively since 2009.

A spokesperson for the event said that Budd will not be driving in the event this weekend.

Michael Reiner contributed to this report.