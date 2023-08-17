Video in player above is from a report on the day of the shooting.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man has been indicted after a fatal shooting last week.

According to court documents, officers were dispatched to Monmouth Avenue on Thursday, Aug. 10, on reports of a shooting. When they arrived on the scene, they found Gregory Dillon, 31, had been shot twice in the head and killed.

According to the police, multiple witnesses throughout the investigation identified Ja’Shawn Jones, 18, as responsible for the killing.

On Thursday, Aug. 17, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Jones on multiple charges:

Two counts of Murder

One count of Felonious Assault – deadly weapon

One count of Felonious Assault – serious physical harm

One count of Reckless Homicide

Two counts of Having Weapons While Under Disability – prior offense of violence

All except for the last charge in this list come with a three-year firearms specification, a release said.

Jones is currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond. His next court appearance will be on Tuesday, Aug. 22.