PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – A woman was sentenced on Tuesday in the death of a newborn baby in Portage County.

Breyona Reddick

Breyona Reddick was sentenced to a minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of 15 years, based on good behavior.

She was indicted in March of 2020 on multiple counts, including aggravated murder, in the death of a newborn. The newborn’s body was found in a trash bag in the bathroom at a Hiram College residence hall in October of 2019.

The coroner’s office determined the cause of death was asphyxiation and was ruled a homicide.

Reddick struck a plea deal in April of 2022. She entered a guilty plea to involuntary manslaughter.