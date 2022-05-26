COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – A mother and her 13-year-old were arrested Wednesday after being caught with a loaded gun at the Columbiana Centre Mall.

The Columbia Police Department said 40-year-old La’Kenyatta Moore-Rhodes was charged with pointing and presenting a firearm, unlawful carry of a firearm and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Officers said they were called around 7 p.m. in reference to a woman and her child presenting guns at people inside the mall.

Upon arrival, police found the suspects by the food court and arrested them.

Police said they located the gun while searching the teenager. They later learned through surveillance video that Moore-Rhodes initially had the gun and handed it off to her child.

The teenager was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 18, unlawful carry of a firearm and pointing and presenting a firearm according to police.

He was booked in the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.

Moore-Rhodes was booked into the Lexington County Detention Center.