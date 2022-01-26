MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One man was arrested on Jan. 25 after Mobile Police seized $100,000 worth of cocaine and 13 firearms during a raid.

A man was arrested after police searched his property at 6240 Rester Road in Theodore. Police found 1 kilo and 33 ounces of cocaine, which is valued at $100,000. He was also found with 12 ounces of marijuana valued at $1,500, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department.

Officers also found 13 firearms:

Five long guns

Eight handguns

A stolen gun

Three vehicles were also seized including a 2011 Dodge Ram, 2021 Dodge Ram and 2018 Lexus.

The man faces trafficking cocaine, possession of marijuana first degree and receiving stolen property second degree charges. As for the stolen gun, this falls under Prichard Police jurisdiction.

Officers were able to search the property using a search warrant they obtained during a year-long narcotics investigation.