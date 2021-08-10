Middletown police looking for two suspects accused of robbing, shooting at homeless person

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) — The Middletown Division of Police is asking for help identifying two suspects involved with robbing and shooting at a homeless person.

Officers said that the two photographed by surveillance below robbed and then shot at a homeless person August 2 on Clinton Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Hughes at 513-425-7733 or send a private message via the department’s Facebook. Those reporting can also call dispatch at 513-425-7700, option 0.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it when new information becomes available.