Middletown Police looking for man connected to shooting

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – The Middletown Division of Police received a call Monday at 7:44 a.m. that someone had been shot on Yankee Road.  

At the scene officers found John Booker, 36, had been seriously injured by gunfire.  He was transported to the hospital but later died due to his injuries.  

Police are currently looking for a person of interest related to the killing. Dhameer Haamid Scott, 24, of Middletown has a distinctive money sign tattoo on the front of his neck. 

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call Middletown Division of Police at 513-425-7700 or Det. Winters at 513-425-7786

Authorities do not approach him as he should be considered armed and dangerous.  

