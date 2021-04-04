Middletown Police ask for help locating suspect after fatal shooting Saturday

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) — The Middletown Division of Police is asking for help locating the suspect of a fatal shooting that took place late Saturday night.

Crews were sent to the 4100 block of Bonita Drive after receiving calls about shots being fired. They arrived to find a dead man in a driveway. The cause of death was not provided.

Police are looking for 52-year-old Tomas Prieto Morales in connection to this shooting. They believe he is driving a white 2007 Chevrolet Express cargo van or a white Chevrolet box truck.

Anyone who has seen him or either vehicle should call 911 or 513-425-7700.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.

