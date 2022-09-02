MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) — Middletown police have arrested a man suspected to be involved in a vape shop robbery on Thursday.

According to the Middletown Division of Police, officers responded to the RP Smoke and Vape Shop on reports of an armed robbery. Police reported that a black male had entered the store, showed a handgun and demanded cash. Witnesses said that the suspect left the scene in a dark-colored SUV.

While on patrol, an officer saw a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle and stopped it. Officers then found a handgun under the driver’s seat.

Following the traffic stop, detectives and officers conducted a search warrant in the 400 block of Bavarian Street andTrey Lavell Jackson, 19, was arrested. He is facing two counts of Aggravated Robbery and Carrying Concealed Weapon.

Anyone with any information about the robbery is asked to call 911, 513-425-7700 or Detective French at 513-425-7742.