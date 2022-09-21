MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people have been arrested, one for murder, after a man told police he dismembered a body inside a local home.

According to the Middletown Division of Police, 34-year-old John Havens walked into the police lobby on Tuesday, Sept. 20, asking to speak to an officer.

Havers told officers that he had dismembered a body after the victim was shot and killed by 59-year-old Bonnie Marie Vaughn. Police said he identified the location as a home on the 5600 block of Stone Path Drive.

Middletown Officers responded to the residence for a welfare check. When officers entered the home, they found blood and the dismembered body in a first-floor room.

Bonnie Vaughn fled the scene, but officers found her and placed her under arrest. She has now been charged with murder. Havens was also charged with Tampering with Evidence and Abuse of a Corpse.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 513-425-7700 or Detective McDonald at 513-425-7745.