Middletown mother accused of killing son pursues insanity plea

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) — Brittany Gosney, who is accused of killing her son, 6-year-old James Hutchinson, has asked the court for the chance to file a not guilty by reason of insanity (NGRI) and competency plea.

At this time, Gosney’s attorney has only asked the court for the chance to file the motion. Court documents state, “Defendant struggles to assist in her defense and counsel has serious concerns regarding defendant’s mental health.”

Gosney’s attorney also asked that evidence obtained illegally by the state not be used against her. Court documents suggest that her seizure and arrest, as well as tangible evidence taken from Gosney, should be tossed out.

Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser said crews believe a body has been found in the same area of the Ohio River Gosney disposed of James Hutchinson’s body. He said these findings are based on sonar and other instruments.

James Hutchinson was reported missing by his Gosney and her boyfriend, James Hamilton, on Feb. 28. According to Middletown Police, after further questioning, she confessed to killing her son. She told police she took her children to the Rush Run Wildlife Area in Preble County last Friday to abandon them.

After her children were out of the car, Gosney and Hamilton drove off. According to police James attempted to get back in the vehicle. She then sped up, dragging him and possibly running him over. Gosney proceeded to put her two other children into the car and left the scene.

Police said she returned nearly an hour later to pick up her son’s body, taking him back to her house. Gosney and Hamilton then made the decision to drive an hour away, dumping his body in the Ohio River.

Gosney and Hamilton have both been indicted on several charges in this case.