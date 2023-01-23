DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Middletown man is facing 61 years in prison after being found guilty of an officer-involved shooting in August 2020.

On Jan. 23, Christopher Hubbard, 38, was sentenced 56 to 61.5 years in prison on:

Three counts of Felonious Assault with Firearm Specifications

Failure to Comply with the Order or Signal of a Police Officer with a Firearm Specification

Having Weapons While Under Disability

Improper Handling of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle

Assaulting a Police Dog

The offenses occurred Aug. 31, 2020, after officers from multiple police agencies attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by Hubbard, according to a release from the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office.

At the time, Hubbard had an active warrant for his arrest and was a suspect in a homicide investigation. Rather than stop his vehicle, Hubbard led officers on a lengthy police chase that started in Butler County and proceeded into Warren County.

A trooper with the Ohio Highway State Patrol was able to disable Hubbard’s vehicle on North Mason-Montgomery Road by deploying stop sticks. Hubbard continued to drive his vehicle through the front yard of a residence on North Mason-Montgomery Road, right up to the house.

Members of the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Middletown Police Department and other law enforcement agencies surrounded the vehicle, but Hubbard ignored commands being given by law enforcement to show his hands and surrender.

When law enforcement officers attempted to extract Hubbard using a K-9, Hubbard fired repeatedly at the officers, discharging five rounds before his gun jammed, the release states.

Officer Dennis Jordan with the Middletown Police Department was struck two times, with one bullet entering his shoulder and the second round striking his duty holster causing an injury to Officer Jordan’s hand.

Trooper Brett Lee with the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Deputy Mike Barger with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office were also in the line of fire but were not injured during the shooting.

Officer Jordan was treated for his injuries at the Atrium Medical Center and was off work for approximately four months as a result of being shot by Hubbard.

Hubbard’s trial was delayed five times. In Sept. 2022, Hubbard pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity and was ordered an additional forensic psychological evaluation.

The trial was then rescheduled for a fifth time to Jan. 3, 2023.