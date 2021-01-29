Michigan man indicted on charges connected to physical, sexual assault of children

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced the indictment of a Michigan man on charges connected to the physical and sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl, the physical assault of a 3-year-old boy and the physical assault of their mother.

38-year-old Jimmie Duane Ragland, of Monroe, Mich., was arrested Jan. 1 by Butler Township Police after they received a call about screams coming from a room at a Motel 6.

When police arrived they found both children, who both had physical injuries allegedly inflicted by Ragland. According to officers at the scene, the suspect appeared intoxicated. Ragland was arrested at that point for domestic violence.

Both children were transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital for treatment, and while at the hospital, the 12-year-old girl told authorities she was sexually assaulted many time since they moved from Michigan to Ohio in 2020.

The Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Ragland for:

11 counts of Rape of a child under 13 years of age by force

11 counts of Rape of a child under 13 years of age

Four counts of Gross Sexual Imposition of a child under 13 years of age

One count of Felonious Assault causing serious harm

Two counts of Endangering Children

One count of Domestic Violence

He is currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $100,000 bond. He will be arraigned

on Tuesday, Feb. 2, at 8:30 a.m.