Miamisburg police seek help identifying porch pirate caught on video

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — Miamisburg police are asking for the community’s help identifying a man stealing from a porch, who just so happened to get caught on video.

In the video, the man can be seen running across the homeowner’s front yard, grabbing something and galloping back to a shopping card where a second person is waiting.

The porch pirate was wearing a red hat, black shirt and has a beard.

Police are asking anyone with information to notify them through the department Facebook page or by calling Officer Shupe at 937-847-6575 ext. 4255.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS