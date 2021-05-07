Miamisburg police seek help identifying porch pirate caught on video

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — Miamisburg police are asking for the community’s help identifying a man stealing from a porch, who just so happened to get caught on video.

In the video, the man can be seen running across the homeowner’s front yard, grabbing something and galloping back to a shopping card where a second person is waiting.

The porch pirate was wearing a red hat, black shirt and has a beard.

Police are asking anyone with information to notify them through the department Facebook page or by calling Officer Shupe at 937-847-6575 ext. 4255.

