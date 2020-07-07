Miamisburg Police ask for help identifying theft suspect

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — Miamisburg Police are asking for help identifying a man who committed theft at a local hardware store June 17.
When he was confronted by loss prevention at the store he fled. The suspect is a white male with tattoos on both forearms.
Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact Detective Chuck Lewis of the Miamisburg Police Department at 937-847-6609.
