Miamisburg Police ask for help identifying theft suspect

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — Miamisburg Police are asking for help identifying a man who committed theft at a local hardware store June 17.

When he was confronted by loss prevention at the store he fled. The suspect is a white male with tattoos on both forearms.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact Detective Chuck Lewis of the Miamisburg Police Department at 937-847-6609.

