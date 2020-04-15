Miamisburg PD ask for help identifying retail theft suspect

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miamisburg Police Department need help identifying the suspect of a theft at a local retail store from April 8.

The male suspect was reported to have stolen merchandise and also attempted to steal over $1,050 of additional merchandise, but was unsuccessful.

According to officials, the suspect was approached by officers but fled at a high rate of speed onto I-75 in an “older model” Chevy Impala with a blank Ohio temporary tag.

The car is distinguishable because of the large dent in the rear driver’s side bumper.

Miamisburg PD are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Chuck Lewis at 937-847-6609 or at chuck.lewis@cityofmiamisburg.com.