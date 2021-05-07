Miamisburg man sentenced to over 16 years after 3rd OVI led to death of woman in crash

LEBONAN, Ohio (WDTN) — A Miamisburg man was sentenced in Warren County Common Pleas Court after being found guilty of aggravated vehicular manslaughter.

Tommy Abner, 49, was sentenced to a range of 12 to 16-and-a-half years in prison.

Abner was involved in a crash on State Route 73 in Clearcreek Township that killed 51-year-old Jeri Beth Murray on June 18, 2020. While driving he went left of center, crashing head-on into Murray’s vehicle.

Witnesses said that he was slurring his speech after the crash and a blood test later confirmed the presence of amphetamines and methamphetamines in his system. Not only that, Abner was driving with a suspended license.

While awaiting trial in March, Abner was granted a medical furlough and failed to return to the Warren County Jail and fled to Kentucky. Prosecutors said that this was his third OVI offense, with 17 previous license suspensions.

“Because of his repeated decisions to get behind the wheel while impaired, Abner took the life of a wife and a mother and completely destroyed her family. While no prison sentence will bring Jeri Beth Murray back, our community is safer today with Mr. Abner behind bars,” said Warren County Prosecutor David P. Fornshell.

Abner was found guilty after pleading no contest to aggravated vehicular homicide, a felony of the first degree; aggravated vehicular homicide, a felony of the second degree; three counts of operating a vehicle while under the influence, misdemeanors of the first degree; and escape, a felony of the third degree.