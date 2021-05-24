Miamisburg man sentenced to 25 years for attempting to coerce a minor while registered as a sex offender

DAYTON – A Miamisburg man was sentenced in federal court in Dayton to 300 months, or 25 years, in prison for attempting to coerce a minor while registered as a sex offender.

Steven Shawn Smith, 48, pleaded guilty to the crime in January 2021.

According to court documents, Smith created nine online dating profiles with the names “Sammy” and “Shaw.” From April 2020 through October 2020, Smith communicated with an undercover FBI agent posing as a minor and requested nude images from the undercover agent on multiple occasions.

Smith also sent images of his nude genitalia to the undercover agent.

Court documents state that Smith discussed meeting with the purported minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct and sent the officer $75 via Cash App so that they could buy a one-way bus ticket to Ohio.

Smith was arrested in October 2020, shortly after sending the money to the undercover agent.

In addition to communicating with the undercover agent, Smith messaged more than 170 other online users who identified themselves as minors. He received sexually explicit images from at least 21 of the purported minors and sent nude images of himself to at least 70 users.