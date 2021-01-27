Miamisburg man pleads guilty to attempting to coerce a minor while registered as sex offender

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Miamisburg man pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court Wednesday to attempting to coerce a minor while registered as a sex offender.

48-year-old Steven Shawn Smith, of Miamisburg, was convicted in 1994 in Athens County Common Pleas Court of one count of rape of a child, and as a result, is required to register as a sex offender.

Prosecutors say that in Smith’s plea, he admits to creating nine online dating profiles with the names “Sammy” and “Shaw.” Then, from April 2020 to October 2020, he communicated with an undercover FBI agent posing as a minor. During this time, Smith requested nude photos from the agent on multiple occasions and also sent nude photos of himself.

In one instance, the undercover agent refused to send a nude photograph and Smith said, ““I know that you don’t want to send me those pictures but I was hoping that you would understand just how much it would mean to me and how close it would bring us.”

According to court documents, Smith sent the agent posing as a minor $75 through the Cash App so they could buy a bus ticket to Ohio and meet up with him to “engage in sexually explicit conduct.”

Along with the undercover agent, Smith messaged more than 170 other minors online and received sexually explicit images from at least 21 of them, sending nude photos of himself to at least 70.

Parties involved in Smith’s case have recommended a sentence of 25 years in prison.