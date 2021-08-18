Miamisburg man indicted for fatally stabbing former father-in-law over 30 times

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced the indictment of a Miamisburg man accused of fatally stabbing 80-year-old Jack Gilbert in November 2020.

Tylor Phillip Cawood, 28, was indicted on a number of charges linked back to Miami Township police officers being called after Gilbert’s daughter discovered him dead in his home on Vienna Parkway.

The Montgomery County Coroner determined that Gilbert was stabbed more than 30 times. Continued investigation found that Cawood, the victim’s former son-in-law, had committed the stabbing. Prosecutors allege that DNA evidence was used to connect the suspect to the crime.

The Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Cawood on:

  • Six counts of murder
  • Two counts of aggravated robbery
  • Two counts of aggravated burglary
  • Two counts of felonious assault
  • One count of tampering with evidence

A warrant has been issued for his arrest. His arraignment is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 2,, at 8:30 a.m.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will provide an update once new information is available.

