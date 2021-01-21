Miamisburg man accused of stealing from soccer association while treasurer

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced the indictment of a Miamisburg man accused of stealing funds for the Miamisburg Soccer Association while serving as treasurer.

Authorities said that Richard M. Campbell, 59, misappropriated roughly $200,000 worth of association funds between 2012 and 2018. In November 2018, board members discovered discrepancies in bank statements and confronted Campbell.

When Campbell admitted to misappropriating funds, the police were contacted and the investigation began. Thursday, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted him on three counts of aggravated theft of more than $150,000.

Campbell will be arraigned on Thursday, Feb. 4, at 8:30 a.m.