Miami County Sheriff’s Office seeks public help locating 2 theft suspects

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating two theft suspects with outstanding warrants.

Eric Coe, 42, of Bellefontaine, two warrants for theft of a firearm and breaking and entering. Coe is suspected of numerous car break-ins in Brown, Springcreek and Lostcreek Townships from between December 2020 and February.

Brian Murray, 39, has an arrest warrant for breaking and entering. Murray also has an active warrant for possession of dangerous drugs through the Huber Heights Police Department. He is suspected in several scrap metal thefts in Bethel Township between January and April.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of either suspect is asked to call their local law enforcement agency. Anonymous tips can be left on the Miami County Sheriff’s Office website, here.