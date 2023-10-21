MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman has been indicted on 20 counts after a lengthy investigation into missing drug inventory at a local facility.

Ashlee Heinl-Botkin, 39, has been indicted in relation to missing drugs at the Mercer County Emergency Ambulance Service, Coldwater Beach. The announcement came in a release from Mercer County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 21.

On July 5, 2023, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office was alerted by the Mercer County EMS director that medication was discovered to be missing during a routine inventory. The missing medication came from a secured medication box.

Mercer County detectives began an investigation, assisted by an investigator from the Ohio Board of Nursing. The investigation included reporting to the Ohio Board of Pharmacy and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Once the investigation was completed, the Prosecutor’s Office presented the case to the Grand Jury on Oct. 19.

The Mercer County Grand Jury indicted Heinl-Botkin on the following counts:

8 counts of Theft of Drugs

4 counts of Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

4 counts of Possession of Drugs

3 counts of Theft

1 count of Tampering with Records

Heinl-Botkin is a member of Coldwater EMS.

On Oct. 21, she was arrested and booked into the the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility. She is being held without bond until further order of the court.