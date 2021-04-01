Mercer County man arrested on drug charges Wednesday

CELINA, Ohio (WDTN) – A Fort Recovery man was arrested in Mercer County Wednesday and is facing drug charges.
Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey said 36-year-old Adam Steinbrunner of Fort Recovery was arrested for possession of drugs. According to Grey, Steinbrunner was stopped by deputies on March 31st at 4:20 PM near Philothea and St. Peter Roads. The stop was initiated for failing to drive in the marked lanes of travel.
Steinbrunner was found to have a suspended driver’s license. A Mercer County Sheriff’s Office K-9 was called to the scene and alerted to the presence of narcotics. A subsequent search of the vehicle found a container with a hidden compartment in the bottom where deputies found a meth pipe and over six grams of methamphetamines. An additional meth pipe was also found in the vehicle.
Steinbrunner was arrested and is being held in the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility on $50,000.00 bond.
The case has been sent to the Mercer County Prosecutors Office for review and filing of formal charges.