MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) – A Medina teacher was placed on paid administrative leave Monday amid a pending FBI investigation, the superintendent said.

According to the superintendent, the FBI is investigating a Medina High School social studies teacher.

The Medina City School District is fully cooperating with the FBI, school officials said, but they can’t make any further comments on the investigation at this time.

FOX 8 reached out to the FBI for comment.

The FBI considers the facts to determine if there is the possibility of a federal criminal violation, and proceed as appropriate, whether by investigating or referring the matter to the relevant partners.



The wellbeing of students, staff, and stakeholders is the highest priority. Department of Justice guidelines do not allow me to provide more information at this time. As in any given matter, if charges are filed, they will eventually become a matter of public record. FBI Cleveland