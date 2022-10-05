MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to help find two men accused of arson.

According to a post by the sheriff’s office, Robert Morris and Ryan Ludeke are both wanted on arson-related charges.

Morris is wanted for an Arson Registration Violation, and Ludeke is wanted for both Arson Registration and Probation violations. Photos of both men are shown below.

Anyone who has seen either offender or who may have information concerning their location is asked to call Miami Valley Crime stoppers at 937-222-STOP or Montgomery County Regional Dispatch at 937-225-4357.

Ryan Ludeke (Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office) Robert Morris (Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office)