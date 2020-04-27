MCSO looking for two suspects from attempted robbery in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is looking for robbery suspects from an attempt in the 500-block of Elm Grove Drive in Harrison Township on Monday, April 27.

Deputies from the department arrived at roughly 9:00 a.m. where the victim advised he was in the driveway when he was approached by two African American men wearing masks.

The victim said that they pointed a rifle at the him and demanded money, but he fled into his house. The suspects reacted by firing two rounds from the rifle, striking the victims house before fleeing on foot.

Nothing was stolen from the victim and he was not harmed in the altercation.

The suspects were described as African American men in their thirties, one being around 6’3″ and the other being 5’10”.

Authorities say that K-9 officers with Huber Heights Police Department and MCSO deputies conducted a search for the suspects through the neighborhood, but did not locate the suspects.

This matter is still being investigated by the MCSO, who asks anyone with information regarding the suspects to contact 937-225-4357.