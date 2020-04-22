MCSO asks for help identifying scam suspect

MCSO say that the woman claimed the clerk could give her cash instead of the gift card.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) needs help identifying the suspect of a scam that took place at a Rite Aid in Brookville on April 8.

The suspect, an African American female with long black hair, attempted to purchase two gift cards with a prepaid Visa gift card but was declined. She then told the clerk that she could “ring it up as cash” and it would go through.

Once the suspect had the money, she fled the scene in a black BMW, doing the same thing in New Lebanon shortly afterward.

MSCO asks anyone with information about the person in the photos to contact Officer Beaver at Brookville Police Department or Detective O’Connell at 937-890-3430 or call the Regional Dispatch Center at 937-225-4357 (HELP).